McCallie and Meigs Co Number One in First Tennessee Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 23, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I Class 6A
School Record Total Points
1. Oakland (11) (1-0) 110
2. Maryville (1-0) 99
3. Riverdale (1-0) 70
4. Summit (1-0) 65
5. Ravenwood (0-1) 46
6. Whitehaven (1-0) 44
7. Bradley Central (1-0) 36
8. Beech (1-0) 26
9. Germantown (0-1) 18
10. Dobyns Bennet (1-0) 17
(tie) Independence (0-1) 17
Others receiving votes: Bartlett 11. Blackman 11. Cleveland 10. Brentwood 9. Rockvale 5. Hendersonville 4. Clarksville 3. Cane Ridge 2. Science Hill 1. Shelbyville 1.

Division I Class 5A
School Record Total Points
1. Powell (7) (1-0) 92
2. Knoxville West (1-0) 72
3. Henry County (0-1) 71
4. Mt. Juliet (2) (1-0) 67
5. Knoxville Central (0-1) 50
6. Walker Valley (1-0) 45
7. Memphis Central (1-0) 37
8. Oak Ridge (2) (0-1) 32
9. David Crockett (1-0) 29
10. Page (1-0) 26
Others receiving votes: Sevier County 21. Clarksville NE 10. Dyer County 9. Springfield 9. Brighton 8. McMinn County 8. Hillsboro 7. Daniel Boone 6. Morristown West 4. Rhea County 1. Wilson Central 1.

Division I Class 4A
School Record Total Points
1. Elizabethton (10) (1-0) 109
2. Greeneville (1-0) 84
3. Tullahoma (1-0) 67
4. Pearl-Cohn (1) (1-0) 65
5. South Doyle (1-0) 59
6. Haywood County (0-0) 52
7. Upperman (1-0) 29
8. Anderson County (0-1) 28
9. Milan (0-1) 24
10. Marshall County (1-0) 23
Others receiving votes: Hardin County 20. East Hamilton 17. South Gibson 10. Lexington 7. Creek Wood 4. Red Bank 3. DeKalb County 2. Macon County 2.

Division I Class 3A
School Record Total Points
1. Alcoa (11) (1-0) 110
2. Covington (1-0) 98
3. Loudon (1-0) 73
4. East Nashville (0-1) 51
5. Giles County (1-0) 40
6. Stewart County (1-0) 39
6. Fairview (0-1) 39
8. Waverly (1-0) 28
9. Kingston (1-0) 27
10. Unicoi County (1-0) 21
Others receiving votes: Stratford 20. Dyersburg 17. Brainerd 7. White House-Heritage 7. Maplewood 6. Pigeon Forge 5. Ripley 4. Signal Mountain 4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3. Claiborne 2. Austin-East 1. Sequatchie County 1. Trezevant 1. Union County 1.

Division I Class 2A
School Record Total Points
1. Meigs County (10) (1-0) 109
2. Trousdale County (1-0) 74
3. Westview (1) (1-0) 66
4. Hampton (1-0) 59
5. Memphis Academy (1-0) 50
6. Huntingdon (0-1) 40
7. Watertown (0-1) 33
8. Lewis County (1-0) 32
9. Forrest (1-0) 30
10. Riverside (1-0) 24
Others receiving votes: Marion County 20. Fairley 11. South Greene 11. Tyner Academy 11. Union City 10. Monterey 8. Bledsoe County 8. Adamsville 4. Mt. Pleasant 3. Rockwood 2.

Division I Class 1A
School Record Total Points
1. Peabody (8) (1-0) 89
2. Fayetteville (2) (1-0) 85
3. South Pittsburg (1-0) 69
4. McKenzie (1-0) 68
5. Coalfield (1-0) 38
(tie) Cornersville (1-0) 38
7. Cloudland (1-0) 26
8. Moore County (0-1) 23
9. Dresden (0-1) 20
(tie) Gordonsville (1-0) 20
Others receiving votes: Clay County 12. Lake County 12. Greenfield 10. Greenback 7. West Carroll 7. Huntland 5. Unaka 4. Gleason 4. Midway 3. Oliver Springs 2. McEwen 2. Eagleville 2. Whitwell 2. Sunbright 2.

Division II Class 1A
School Record Total Points
1. DCA (8) (1-0) 98
2. Nashville Christian School (1) (1-0) 77
3. University-Jackson (1) (1-0) 60
4. King’s Academy (0-1) 58
5. Friendship Christian (0-1) 57
Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 21. Grace Christian Academy 16. Jackson Christian 13.

Division II Class 2A
School Record Total Points
1. CPA (7) (1-0) 88
2. Lipscomb Academy (2) (1-0) 71
3. Lausanne Collegiate (0-0) 54
4. Boyd Buchanan (1) (1-0) 45
5. CAK (1-0) 30
Others receiving votes: Goodpasture 29. ECS 26. Davidson Academy 23. BGA 21. Grace Christian Academy 13.

Division II Class 3A
School Record Total Points
1. McCallie (6) (1-0) 94
2. Brentwood Academy (1) (1-0) 77
3. MBA (1) (1-0) 74
4. CBHS (1) (1-0) 59
5. MUS (1) (1-0) 49
Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 34. Baylor 7. Knoxville Catholic 6.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

