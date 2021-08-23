Governor Lee Tours Flood Damage in Middle Tennessee

Waverly, TN (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee, Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty toured flood damage in Middle Tennessee Sunday afternoon.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said they are still actively searching for at least 40 people and there could be more.

In response to the devastating flooding, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated a state of emergency.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Yes, we have seen so much devastation today and have talked with families, loss of life, livelihood, loss of their homes. And the needs for Humphreys County are just going to be tremendous. But as Patrick said, the volunteer spirit is indeed alive and well.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee toured the area, calling it a “devastating picture of loss and heartache.”

American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are opening shelters and relief supplies for people impacted by the floods.

Up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches.