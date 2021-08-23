Falcons Backup Quarterback A.J. McCarron Out For the Year With Knee Injury

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons plan to sign a quarterback this week after losing backup AJ McCarron to a season-ending knee injury. The Falcons began working out free-agent quarterbacks after Monday’s practice. Coach Arthur Smith says the team could audition more quarterbacks next week. An MRI showed McCarron suffered an ACL injury to his right knee in Saturday night’s preseason loss to Miami. McCarron was the favorite to open the season as Matt Ryan’s backup. His injury leaves rookie Feleipe Franks as the only other quarterback on the roster.

