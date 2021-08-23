Collegedale Police Department Clears Officer After False Allegations

Collegedale Police Department is clearing one of its own after review of a dash cam video.

Back on July 25th, a woman wrote on social media that a Collegedale Officer said a racial remark to her friend.

- Advertisement -

The driver later contacted CPD claiming she was going 3 miles per hour over the speed limit when she was stopped.

When the driver asked if she needed to keep her hands on the steering wheel, she claimed the officer said, “No. You don’t look like you’ll hurt me like the rest.”

During the investigation, the dash cam video showed the officer did not say ‘like the rest’.”

Instead, the officer had said, “You’re good. I don’t think you’re going to hurt me.”

In addition, the driver was going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Lt. Jamie Heath with Collegedale Police Department says, “It’s simply reckless to influence people with false accusations because it could like I said earlier, it’s reckless to influence that person that may actually need our help or have a valid concern later on down the line.”

Collegedale Police Department issued a statement saying the allegations on social media were false.

Chief Jack Sapp has pledged his agency will operate under full transparency.