Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – August 22th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Drier And Hotter To Start The New Week!
Fair skies will continue through the overnight. Drier with some patchy late fog possible. Lows in the upper 60’s to around 70.
More sunshine, drier and hotter for Monday. Afternoon highs 90-92. Mostly clear Monday night with lows by Tuesday morning around 70.
Mostly sunny, quite hot, and humid again Tuesday with highs in the low 90’s. The heat index may be close to 100.
More heat and humid Wednesday with a stray PM shower or storm possible. Highs back in the low 90’s. Not as hot Thursday and Friday with scattered PM showers and storms more likely.
89 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
