SUV hits power pole, EPB working on repairs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- EPB is working on power lines that fell after a car crashed into a pole this morning.
The accident happened after 9 a.m. on Hurricane Creek Road.
According to Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, the driver suffered minor injuries.
The E.P.B. outage map shows 46 customers without lights.
