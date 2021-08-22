SUV hits power pole, EPB working on repairs

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
254
Courtesy: Tri-Community VFD

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- EPB is working on power lines that fell after a car crashed into a pole this morning.

The accident happened after 9 a.m. on Hurricane Creek Road.

According to Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department,  the driver suffered minor injuries.

The E.P.B. outage map shows 46 customers without lights.

 

