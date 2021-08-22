Rev. Paul McDaniel passes away at age 90

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Reverend Paul McDaniel who served on Hamilton County Commission for 20 years has passed away at the age of 90.

We were deeply saddened to learn the passing of Rev. Paul A McDaniel this morning, Sunday August 22, 2021. Since coming to Chattanooga, he has distinguished himself as a dedicated and phenomenal leader in all phases of his life and the community. pic.twitter.com/CyixcZ1HoG — Bessie Smith Cultural Center (@TheBessie) August 22, 2021

Rev. McDaniel also served as pastor of 2nd Missionary Baptist Church for 48 years.

He is known for advocating for equality, social harmony and civic engagement.

The Jocelyn D. Wurzburn Civil Rights Legacy Award was presented to Reverend Paul McDaniel for his half century of public service in 2018.

McDaniel was the third recipient of the award.