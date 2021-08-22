HCSO search for suspect after car chase and crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a car chase today.

The Sheriff’s office says that a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding near Mountain Creek Road.

The deputy determined that the suspect vehicle was involved in a 2018 shooting in Chattanooga.

Officers say that the car did not stop and got on Highway 27, got onto the 4th Street exit and crashed on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Deputies were able to arrest two of the three suspects after a short foot pursuit.

Officers say that two firearms and drugs were seized after a search of the vehicle.

They have been unable to locate the third suspect at this time.

