Hamilton County Commissioner wants a stronger approach to COVID-19

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
60

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Commissioner Dr. Warren Mackey wants state and local leadership to take a stronger approach to combating COVID-19.

Dr. Mackey says that masks and vaccines are the key to stopping the spread of the virus, more specifically the Delta Variant.

- Advertisement -

Mackey says that he doesn’t want the city and the county to close.

But, he feels that both entities need to be on the same page.

“The numbers continues to say people are sick and getting sick and dying and those things impact all of us including the economy. When people in my district and in this county and around the world stop dying, then I will shut up and not say anything else about the mask and vaccines”, adds Mackey.

There were 230 new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Friday.

Previous articleWeather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – August 22th, 2021
Next articleHCSO search for suspect after car chase and crash
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. Now, you can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She recently graduated from Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.