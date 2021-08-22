Hamilton County Commissioner wants a stronger approach to COVID-19

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Commissioner Dr. Warren Mackey wants state and local leadership to take a stronger approach to combating COVID-19.

Dr. Mackey says that masks and vaccines are the key to stopping the spread of the virus, more specifically the Delta Variant.

Mackey says that he doesn’t want the city and the county to close.

But, he feels that both entities need to be on the same page.

“The numbers continues to say people are sick and getting sick and dying and those things impact all of us including the economy. When people in my district and in this county and around the world stop dying, then I will shut up and not say anything else about the mask and vaccines”, adds Mackey.

There were 230 new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Friday.