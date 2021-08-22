Get Off The Grid Festival Happening at Camp Jordan

East Ridge, TN (WDEF) – The Get Off The Grid Fest made changes to their festival this weekend due to COVID-19.

Festival organizers stopped their ticket sales early so that they there were able to host a smaller crowd.

The event is a the three day solar powered festival at Camp Jordan.

Festival Co-Founder, Ed Witkin, said, “An extra bonus was the fact that we cut back on the number of people due to the COVID and being concerned about not getting too many people in one place. So, there’s fewer people here so there’s more opportunity to really get meet different folks and to collaborate and find out whose doing what. So, that’s been a real bonus that we weren’t thinking about.”

Forty regional and local bands will be performing on the solar powered stages throughout the weekend.