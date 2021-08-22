Falcons’ McCarron out with torn ACL

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
4

ATLANTA (WDEF) — Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron is out for the season after Sunday’s MRI showed a torn right ACL. Former Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks will take over as Matt Ryan’s backup for the time being.

McCarron’s injury is still listed with ‘non-contact’ cause, even though McCarron left the game after a big hit in Saturday’s preseason game in Miami. Head coach Arthur Smith says the doctors will know more after reviewing the game film.

- Advertisement -

Franks has made little impact on the box score in the last two preseason games. However, Smith said he’s growing into his new role.

“Feleipe, to me, has had the biggest growth,” Smith said. “For him to come into these last two games and play, you can’t replicate that in practice. To develop quarterbacks, you’ve got to play them. There’s no way around it.”

“I have full confidence in myself,” Franks said. “I feel like I’m starting to gain confidence in the group around me. I’m just going to put my head down and go to work. That’s all it’s about, learning from your mistakes.”

Previous articleBraves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore’s 18th straight loss
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."