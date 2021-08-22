Falcons’ McCarron out with torn ACL

ATLANTA (WDEF) — Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron is out for the season after Sunday’s MRI showed a torn right ACL. Former Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks will take over as Matt Ryan’s backup for the time being.

McCarron’s injury is still listed with ‘non-contact’ cause, even though McCarron left the game after a big hit in Saturday’s preseason game in Miami. Head coach Arthur Smith says the doctors will know more after reviewing the game film.

- Advertisement -

Franks has made little impact on the box score in the last two preseason games. However, Smith said he’s growing into his new role.

“Feleipe, to me, has had the biggest growth,” Smith said. “For him to come into these last two games and play, you can’t replicate that in practice. To develop quarterbacks, you’ve got to play them. There’s no way around it.”

“I have full confidence in myself,” Franks said. “I feel like I’m starting to gain confidence in the group around me. I’m just going to put my head down and go to work. That’s all it’s about, learning from your mistakes.”