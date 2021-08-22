Braves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore’s 18th straight loss

At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
At least 22 people were killed and rescue crews searched desperately Sunday amid shattered homes and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Soler homered, Touki Toussaint pitched effectively into the sixth inning, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-1, extending the Orioles’ losing streak to 18 games. Baltimore’s skid is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005. This was only the third time during this streak that the Orioles lost by two runs or fewer. Adam Duvall added a two-run double for the Braves, who have won nine in a row and 16 of their last 18. Atlanta has also won a franchise-record 13 consecutive road games.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.