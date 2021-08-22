UPDATE: Athens teen found safe

UPDATE: 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner was found safe tonight in St. Augustine Florida.

Turner had been missing since Thursday.

Officials believed that she was in Florida with 27-year old Jacob Flournoy.

The T.B.I says that Flournoy was also located in St. Augustine.

He is in custody and charged with Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

UPDATE: We’re happy to be able to report that Autumn Turner has been located in St. Augustine, FL, and is safe. James Flournoy has also been located there, and is in custody. Thanks to all who helped get the word out! pic.twitter.com/WoDukQbboW — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 22, 2021

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF)- The T.B.I has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner.

🚨An AMBER Alert has been issued for 17-y/o Autumn Faith Turner, on behalf of the Athens Police Dept. Autumn has been missing since Thursday, Aug 19. She may be w/ 27 y/o Jacob Flournoy, and they may be in the St. Augustine, FL, area. Call Athens PD at 423-745-3222 w/info. pic.twitter.com/HSJiKxGRdo — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 21, 2021

Autumn has been missing since Thursday.

Officials say that she may be in the St. Augustine, Florida, area with 27-year old Jacob Flournoy.

Jacob Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Dept for Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Flournoy is 5’8”, weighs 163 lbs. he has brown hair, blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/5A0mbV2KxC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 21, 2021

Autumn was last seen wearing blue pants, and a backpack.

Flournoy is wanted for Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

If you have seen Autumn or Jacob, or have any information call Athens Police Department.