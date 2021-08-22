UPDATE: Athens teen found safe

Courtesy:T.B.I

UPDATE: 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner was found safe tonight in St. Augustine Florida.

Turner had been missing since Thursday.

Officials believed that she was in Florida with 27-year old Jacob Flournoy.

The T.B.I says that Flournoy was also located in St. Augustine.

He is in custody and charged with Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF)- The T.B.I has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner.

Autumn has been missing since Thursday.

Officials say that she may be in the St. Augustine, Florida, area with 27-year old Jacob Flournoy.

Autumn was last seen wearing blue pants, and a backpack.

Flournoy is wanted for Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

If you have seen Autumn or Jacob, or have any information call Athens Police Department.