Weather Update: Saturday Night’s Forecast – August 21th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Tonight, Little Drier And Hotter Weather On The Way!
Scattered showers and storms will move through tonight diminishing late. Areas of fog developing late with lows 70-72.
After the fog burns off, becoming partly cloudy and warmer Sunday. Not as wet with a few isolated PM showers and storms possible. Highs back in the upper 80’s. Becoming fair Sunday night with lows by Monday morning around 70.
Mostly sunny, drier, and hotter weather returns for the beginning of next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday back in the low 90’s with lows 70-72.
More typical late summer weather is expected for the middle of week with highs near 90 along with a few PM showers and storms possible.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
