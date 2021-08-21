Tagovailoa sharp in Dolphins’ 37-17 win over Falcons

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
12
Atlanta Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 187 yards and one touchdown in one half and the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons 37-17. The Falcons rested their starters while the Dolphins’ first unit played most of the first half in the second preseason game for both teams. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 draft, avoided a serious injury during the team’s opening drive. Miami’s first two drives ended in touchdowns by Myles Gaskin. Sam Eguavoen had four sacks for Miami, including one in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter.

