Taco Mac Restaurant closes Atlanta store, citing rising crime

ATLANTA (AP) – Operators of an Atlanta restaurant chain say they’re closing one of their locations in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, saying it’s no longer safe for employees due to rising crime.

WSB-TV reports that Taco Mac on Thursday announced that the restaurant has been shut down permanently after being open for 15 years. Restaurant officials said they will provide immediate placements for all managers and team members in other Taco Mac restaurants.

- Advertisement -

The chain, which has more than a dozen locations around Atlanta, plans to open five new locations in 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)