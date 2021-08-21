The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) – The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The famed civil rights leader is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible.

According to a statement released Saturday evening, the Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

Jesse Jackson is 79 years old. Jacqueline Jackson is 77.

8/21/21, 9:03p.m. – Story was updated to include a statement from the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

