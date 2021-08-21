Nashville Radio Talk Show Host Phil Valentine Dies From COVID-19

Nashville, TN (AP) – Talk show host Phil Valentine died after a lengthy battle against COVID-19. Radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN announced his death Saturday afternoon. Valentine was 61 years old.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement mourning the loss of Valentine. “Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Phil Valentine and pray for his family as they navigate the difficult days ahead.”

Phil Valentine was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July. He had been a skeptic of the COVID-19 vaccine on hos show until he was hospitalized. His brother, Mark Valentine, said his brother regretted not being an advocate for vaccination at the time.