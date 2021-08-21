First-place Braves win 8th in row, beat skidding Orioles 5-4

As the planet warms, places will get hit more not just by extreme weather but by multiple climate disasters at once, the report said. That’s like what’s now happening in the Western U.S., where heat waves, drought and wildfires compound the damage.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead for good with a fifth-inning homer, and the Braves stretched their winning streak to eight games by beating Baltimore 5-4, the Orioles’ 17th consecutive defeat. Joc Pederson also homered for the Braves, who have won 15 of 17 to take over first place in the NL East. Atlanta has peeled off 12 straight road wins, a single-season franchise record and the longest run in the majors since Cleveland won 14 in a row in 2017. The Braves overcame four solo home runs by Baltimore, including two by Anthony Santander. The Orioles’ skid is their second-longest since the team came to Baltimore in 1954, behind the 0-21 start to the 1988 season.
