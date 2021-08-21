First-place Braves win 8th in row, beat skidding Orioles 5-4

Angela Moryan
BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead for good with a fifth-inning homer, and the Braves stretched their winning streak to eight games by beating Baltimore 5-4, the Orioles’ 17th consecutive defeat. Joc Pederson also homered for the Braves, who have won 15 of 17 to take over first place in the NL East. Atlanta has peeled off 12 straight road wins, a single-season franchise record and the longest run in the majors since Cleveland won 14 in a row in 2017. The Braves overcame four solo home runs by Baltimore, including two by Anthony Santander. The Orioles’ skid is their second-longest since the team came to Baltimore in 1954, behind the 0-21 start to the 1988 season.

