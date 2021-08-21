Amber Alert issued for Athens, TN teen

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF)- The T.B.I has issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Autumn Faith Turner.
🚨An AMBER Alert has been issued for 17-y/o Autumn Faith Turner, on behalf of the Athens Police Dept.
Autumn has been missing since Thursday, Aug 19. She may be w/ 27 y/o Jacob Flournoy, and they may be in the St. Augustine, FL, area.
Call Athens PD at 423-745-3222 w/info. pic.twitter.com/HSJiKxGRdo
Autumn has been missing since Thursday.
Officials say that she may be in the St. Augustine, Florida, area with 27-year old Jacob Flournoy.
Jacob Flournoy is wanted by the Athens Police Dept for Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
Flournoy is 5’8”, weighs 163 lbs. he has brown hair, blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/5A0mbV2KxC
Autumn was last seen wearing blue pants, and a backpack.
Flournoy is wanted for Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
If you have seen Autumn or Jacob, or have any information call Athens Police Department.