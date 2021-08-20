Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – August 20th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Our Forecast Is Getting Unsettled And Wet Again, And Hotter Next Week!
Scattered showers and storms will move West to East through the early morning. Warm and muggy as well, with some fog developing and lows in the low 70’s.
Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for Friday, along with a few scattered showers moving through. Patchy Dense Fog for Friday morning as well. The greatest chance for showers will be after 3 p.m. Your Friday football forecast will include short-lived isolated showers. Friday’s high will be near 87°.
Scattered and mainly late day showers and storms will return for Saturday as well. Very warm and humid each day with highs in the upper 80’s and lows 70-72.
More typical late summer weather is expected for Sunday with isolated afternoon storms possible and highs around 90.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
