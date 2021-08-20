Twinning is Winning For Red Bank as the Lions Feature Two Sets of Twins

For Red Bank, twinning is winning! The Lions have not one, but two sets of twins who are all major play makers. News 12’s Angela Moryan found out how the twin telepathy is helping the Lions starters.

Said lineman Delmetrus Gustus: “It’s a very special thing to me that we have two sets of twins on the team.”

Red Bank’s opponents will be seeing double this year. Not only will starting quarterback Joseph Blackmon be throwing to his twin brother Joshua — but he’ll have the Gustus twins making plays in the trenches to help.

Said lineman Delmontae Gustus: “We play on the both same sides on defense and offense so it’s really fun to just play with that dude because we always talked about it as brothers, playing with each other a lot.”

Said receiver Joshua Blackmon: “It’s an experience to have. I’m lucky to have it. It’s great. The connection’s really there. It’s been there since we were little.”

Said head coach Chris Brown: “I can tell ya, it can make things interesting in a hurry because brothers like to compete against each other and sometimes feelings get hurt, so you always have to be on their toes. But for the most part they fuel each other and fuel our team.”

Said Delmontae: “We just like to compete with each other, see who’s the best.”

Angie: “Who is the best?”

Said Delmontae: “I’ll say it’s me. I’ll just say it’s me.”

Said Delmetrus: “No! I’m better! I’m going to let you know that I’m better than him.”

Angie: “Who’s better?”

Said Joshua: “Um, I’d have to say me, but he might disagree.”

Said Joseph: “Of course he’d say that. … It’s always fun, always competing in practice. He says I never throw against him. It is what it is.”

Said Joshua: “We’re both really good players and just having that competition constantly just makes us better players, and when we get out here it shows.”

Said Delmontae: “He motivates me a lot just to like keep striving, just keep pushing myself. He basically sees the potential in me every day.”

Said Brown: “When you have a great football player throwing to another great football player and two great football players blocking for it, good things tend to happen.”