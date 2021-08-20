Red Wolves Get First Place Showdown With Union Omaha

We’ve got a fight for first Saturday as the Chattanooga Red Wolves entertain Union Omaha.

Hopefully the weather will cooperate at CHI Memorial Stadium.

The Red Wolves currently trail Omaha by one point in the USL League One standings, so a victory Saturday would put Chattanooga in first place.

The Red Wolves have not lost at home this season.

And head coach Jimmy Obleda is hoping for some home cookin’ against Union Omaha.

Said Obleda:”Hats off to them. They’ve done very well. But they’re coming to our house. It’s not easy to play here. Against I can’t emphasize this enough. The support of the fans. I don’t think the people here really understand what we have. We from the field see it. And feel it. And Omaha is going. There going to see what it is to come to the den and play and Saturday is going to be a good one. It’s going to be a full house.”

Match starts at 7pm, and there will be fireworks after the game.