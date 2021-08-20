Rail & Hops Brewers Festival postponed to next spring

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A week away from the Rail & Hops Brewers Festival, organizers have decided to postpone.

They are moving the Festival to next May 7th.

SoundCorps officials cite rising hospitalizations in our area from Covid cases.

The third annual brewing festival was supposed to happen next weekend at Miller Park.

Executive Director Stratton Tingle says, “We made the difficult decision to postpone Rail & Hops Brewers Festival in an effort to look out for the health of our region’s most vulnerable communities as well as our brewery partners, event staff, and musical talent so we can be part of the solution to curbing the current outbreak of local COVID-19 cases.”

Tickets purchased at www.railandhops.com are still valid for the May 7 event, but refunds will be issued to all purchasers who wish for one. To initiate a refund, refer to the Rail & Hops ticket purchase confirmation correspondence or email info@railandhops.com.