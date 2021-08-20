Pastor charged with stalking

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man is facing stalking charges after his arrest at the Signal Mountain Walmart.

Police say 46 year old Timothy Meyer, pastor of a Birchwood ministry, was arrested August 16th.

- Advertisement -

According to the police report, he fought officers who arrived when an employee reported the stalking incident.

Police finally used a taser to make the arrest.

The victim told police she had asked Meyer to leave her alone several times over a 2 year period.

Meyer is also charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.