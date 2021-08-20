Lost Dog Maya

Last seen 8/20 around 2pm near the intersection of Central Ave/Dorris Ave and E 38th street. She is a seven year old all white Husky/Shepard mix with one brown and one blue eye. She has some scars on her front legs and is wearing a red paisley collar with her tags on it, she is up to date with shots as well as fixed. Please help bring her back home!!

(404) 985-5510

