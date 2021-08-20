Dalton man charged with Casler-Tyrrell murder.

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators have now charged one man with murder in the death of a missing man from Adairsville.

And also two others for helping to conceal the death.

Last week, a family member reported that David Casler-Tyrrell never returned to his home in Adairsville from his job in Whitfield County.

The GBI now says the Casler-Tyrrell was the victim of foul play in Whitfield County, but is not giving out any further details.

35 year old Christoper Napoleon Barrett II was found driving the victim’s car in McMinn County.

He has now been charged with murder.

Two other teenagers have been charged with obstructing police and concealing a death.