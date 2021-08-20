Braves Sign Travis D’Arnaud to $8 Million Contract Extension

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $8 million contract extension with catcher Travis d’Arnaud that ensures his return in 2023. The deal also includes an $8 million club option with no buyout for 2024. D’Arnaud recently rejoined the first-place Braves after missing more than three months with a thumb injury. A revolving door of catchers filled in without much success while he was out. The streaking Braves have won 13 of 15 – including six in a row – and hold a four-game lead in the NL East. They are seeking their fourth straight division title.

