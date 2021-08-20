Braves Sign Travis D’Arnaud to $8 Million Contract Extension

As the planet warms, places will get hit more not just by extreme weather but by multiple climate disasters at once, the report said. That’s like what’s now happening in the Western U.S., where heat waves, drought and wildfires compound the damage.
ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $8 million contract extension with catcher Travis d’Arnaud that ensures his return in 2023. The deal also includes an $8 million club option with no buyout for 2024. D’Arnaud recently rejoined the first-place Braves after missing more than three months with a thumb injury. A revolving door of catchers filled in without much success while he was out. The streaking Braves have won 13 of 15 – including six in a row – and hold a four-game lead in the NL East. They are seeking their fourth straight division title.
