Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin Tests Positive for Covid

As the planet warms, places will get hit more not just by extreme weather but by multiple climate disasters at once, the report said. That’s like what’s now happening in the Western U.S., where heat waves, drought and wildfires compound the damage.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn’t experiencing symptoms.The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.
