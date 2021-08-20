Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin Tests Positive for Covid

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn’t experiencing symptoms.The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.

