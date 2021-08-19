Rise and Shine Practice Sessions For Cleveland Blue Raiders

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
7

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland football team has to set their alarms early on Thursdays in the fall because they hit the practice field before dawn.

The Blue Raiders were on the turf at 6:30 this morning, preparing for their opener Friday against Red Bank. Head coach Marty Wheeler started the Thursday rise and shine workouts last year, and he says it helps the players balance life around football.

- Advertisement -

Said Wheeler:”It seems like to me every dentist and every doctor in the state of Tennessee don’t open until 3:30 right? Our kids say they want to miss practice for the dentist. Now that takes care of all that stuff. And then probably the biggest thing is it gives our guys one day a week where I know we have to get up early. But like today, we’re finished. They’ll go home at the bell. Gives them. I think they come back fresh on Friday morning ready to go.”

Previous articleHamilton County Schools report Covid cases
Next articleSix Kentucky Football Players Charged With Burglary
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.