Rise and Shine Practice Sessions For Cleveland Blue Raiders

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Cleveland football team has to set their alarms early on Thursdays in the fall because they hit the practice field before dawn.

The Blue Raiders were on the turf at 6:30 this morning, preparing for their opener Friday against Red Bank. Head coach Marty Wheeler started the Thursday rise and shine workouts last year, and he says it helps the players balance life around football.

Said Wheeler:”It seems like to me every dentist and every doctor in the state of Tennessee don’t open until 3:30 right? Our kids say they want to miss practice for the dentist. Now that takes care of all that stuff. And then probably the biggest thing is it gives our guys one day a week where I know we have to get up early. But like today, we’re finished. They’ll go home at the bell. Gives them. I think they come back fresh on Friday morning ready to go.”