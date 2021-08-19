New Amazon fulfillment center, 500 jobs headed for Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A new Amazon fulfillment center is planned for Tennessee, bringing with it 500 full-time jobs. Gov. Bill Lee and state and company officials say the 1 million-square-foot center is being located in Clarksville.

Amazon spokesperson Nikki Forman says the Clarksville facility will have starting pay of more than $15 an hour with benefits. The center is expected to launch next year.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release Wednesday that the facility will handle items such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture and larger home goods and electronics.

