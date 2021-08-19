Local cannabis company sends appeal to Medical Cannabis Commission

TRION, Ga (WDEF) – Remedium Life Science was one of the many companies not awarded a contract to sell medical cannabis in Georgia. T

The CEO of the company, community members, and local officials were shocked by the decision and hope the commission will consider their appeal.

When the Medical Cannabis Commission announced the intent to award contracts to 6 companies. All 6 of the companies that were selected were located south of Atlanta – leaving North Georgia completely out of the mix and hurting local communities that have a struggling economy.

“We wish for Chattooga, which is a tier 1 county, we are struggling financially, employment, and education. We could have profited tremendously by having Remedium here in our country and in the town of Trion,” says Lanny Thomas, City of Trion Councilman.

“Unfortunately for the patients of Georgia and for the citizens of northwest Georgia that could have extremely benefited from having high paying, highly skilled jobs in their community- those are the folks that got left out,” says Matt Connelly, CEO of Remedium Life Science.

CEO of Remedium says they were hurt when the medical cannabis commission hosted the award meeting in their own community yet overlooked several1 qualified companies.

“Why they chose northwest Georgia to make the announcement was troubling and what was more troubling was that the commission didn’t even know the host community submitted a really strong application,” says Connelly.

Remedium and the city of Trion teamed up to have a plot of land cleared and ready for development.

The company was fully funded and worked within the community to donate over $300,000 worth of supplies to local nonprofits.

“They genuinely cared about bringing something good to this community. They weren’t just a bunch of fat cats looking to make money. These people and families here are struggling and Remedium presented an opportunity that was unparalleled. It’s really disheartening to think they weren’t selected,” says Carla Harward, Executive Director of Helping Hands Ending Hunger.

Remedium CEO says two of the 6 companies that were chosen are not in compliance with key factors that were necessary to be considered by the commission.

Remedium says they hope to hear back from the commission soon regarding their appeal and have no plans of giving up.