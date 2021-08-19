ICU beds full at most metropolitan Tennessee hospitals

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Hospital Association reports that most intensive care unites are full in the state’s four largest cities.

Statewide, they say adult ICU beds are now 90% occupied.

In the Chattanooga District, the number is higher at almost 96%.

The most disturbing trend is the age breakdown for new cases.

The THA report shows the new cases are trending younger than previous Covid outbreaks.

In the last two weeks, people over 70 have barely registered among the new cases.

Most are coming from people 50 and under.

The “hottest” range is 20-30.

And children from 0-10 have grown from almost nothing to alarming.

This mirrors the numbers for people who have been vaccinated. The older you are, the more likely you have gotten a vaccine. Of course, children under 12 are not allowed to get it yet.

The good news from the report is that the state has now hit the 40% mark for fully vaccinated.

You can see the entire report for Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Knoxville here: