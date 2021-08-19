Hamilton County Schools report Covid cases

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As they did last year, the Hamilton County School System is posting their Covid case data.

They report 209 active cases so far this year, which is less than 1% of the entire student population.

1,628 are listed as active close contacts so far (3.8%).

The schools with the most active cases now are Sale Creek (15), Ooltewah High (13) and Hunter Middle with Nolan Elementary both at 8.

Halfway through the month, August is already the 3rd highest month the school system has seen so far (behind Dec. & Jan.).

You can see how your school is doing here at their dashboard.