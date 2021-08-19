Gov. Lee responds to Biden letter on his mask executive order

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Biden administration seems willing to make a federal case out of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order for Tennessee.

The Governor is allowing parents to opt out of any mask mandate imposed by a local school systems or health departments.

Schools in Memphis and Nashville plan to defy the order.

And now U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is weighing in.

He sent a letter to the Governor and his Education Commissioner saying the executive order could infringe on federal law.

The federal government has said that any school getting federal money has to provide a plan for safe reopening.