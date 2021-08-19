73.9 F
Chattanooga
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Home Regional News Gov. Lee responds to Biden letter on his mask executive order

Gov. Lee responds to Biden letter on his mask executive order

By
Collins Parker
-
0
310
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Biden administration seems willing to make a federal case out of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order for Tennessee.
The Governor is allowing parents to opt out of any mask mandate imposed by a local school systems or health departments.
Schools in Memphis and Nashville plan to defy the order.
And now U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is weighing in.
He sent a letter to the Governor and his Education Commissioner saying the executive order could infringe on federal law.
The federal government has said that any school getting federal money has to provide a plan for safe reopening.

And preventing mask mandates, even though the CDC recommends them, may violate that, according to Sec. Cardona’s letter.

The Governor had a quick replay on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

“Regarding the Biden Administration letter: Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children.”

Anytime. Anywhere.

Talk To Us

Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in the Tennessee Valley. We are your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We are the most trusted source for local news.

 

Get Alerts

Download the News 12 Now News and Storm Team 12 Weather Apps on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

HOME

NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WDEF-DT. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal