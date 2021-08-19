Gov. Lee responds to Biden letter on his mask executive order

The Governor is allowing parents to opt out of any mask mandate imposed by a local school systems or health departments.
Schools in Memphis and Nashville plan to defy the order.
And now U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is weighing in.
He sent a letter to the Governor and his Education Commissioner saying the executive order could infringe on federal law.
The federal government has said that any school getting federal money has to provide a plan for safe reopening.
And preventing mask mandates, even though the CDC recommends them, may violate that, according to Sec. Cardona’s letter.
The Governor had a quick replay on Twitter.
“Regarding the Biden Administration letter: Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children.”