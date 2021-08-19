Georgia Governor bans cities from imposing Covid restrictions on businesses

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s Republican governor has issued an executive order banning cities from requiring businesses to enforce local pandemic restrictions.

But what impact, if any, the measure signed Thursday would have on new mask requirements in Atlanta, Savannah and other cities was not clear.

At a news conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said his order will prevent local governments from forcing businesses to be the city’s mask and vaccine police.

He said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah.

Both cities have mask requirements, but it was not immediately clear that either would be affected by the governor’s order.

The order comes amid an explosion in COVID cases in the state.