Dalton Public Schools to require masks fro PreK up to 7th grade

DALTON, Ga (WDEF) – ​​Dalton Public Schools announced it will update its COVID-19 policies in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

During a special meeting on Wednesday morning, the board of education voted 5-0 to approve the resolution.

That phase makes masks mandatory for students in prekindergarten through seventh grade — students who are not yet old enough to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Board Members also established a tiered system for planning its COVID response, moving immediately into tier one.

“Tier 1 is triggered by community spread of moderate or higher based on the CDCs data. Tier 2 is triggered by 2 percent of positive incidents inside a school building,” says Matt Evans, Chair of the Dalton Board of Education.



Masks will be mandated for all students on school buses, where social distancing is difficult due to space constraints.

Parents will have the chance to opt their children out of masking requirements, requests that must be approved by the child’s school principal and superintendent.