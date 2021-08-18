Weather Update: Wednesday’s Forecast – August 18th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Break In The Rain for Wednesday, But More Storms For Thursday!
Expect mostly clear skies through the morning. We will see a great deal of fog developing as well, with lows between 68 & 72.
After the patchy morning fog burns off, expect more sunshine and mainly dry for Wednesday. It will be typically hot for this time of the year with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90. 90 degrees, by the way, is our seasonal afternoon high.
For tonight, becoming partly cloudy with a late shower possible and lows 70-72.
Scattered showers and storms will return for Thursday, Friday, and most likely Saturday as well. Very warm and humid each day with highs in the upper 80’s and lows 70-72.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.