Unity Group concerned over local African American census trend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Our area continues to grow, but a recent trend has alarmed the Unity Group of Chattanooga.

According to census data, the city’s African American population declined by more than 5-thousand people between 2010 and 2020.

Avondale, alone, lost nearly one thousand people.

Glenwood lost nearly 800.

The Unity Group is concerned what impacts that could have on diversity and inclusion.

They urge business, political and community leaders to get a better handle on what’s going on.

Co-chair Charlotte S.N. Williams tells us “You are having whole communities and families that… have a history in these neighborhoods. But all of a sudden are… are forced out of these neighborhoods. Not only because of development but because of the taxes. So you are, you’re having discrepancies in these numbers because people are having to forced to be moved out.”

Similar trends are happening in other Cities. Where people are going, remains a mystery.