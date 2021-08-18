Tyner Academy Seniors walk out of school in demand of better building conditions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Students at Tyner Academy came back to school on Thursday, only to find unexpected changes- changes such as the closure of a building due to structural concerns.

The 400 building also known as the freshman academy is now shut down until further notice. It was a decision Principal Harris had to make due to worsening structural conditions of mold, broken tiles, and water leaks.

“The Freshman building was just a sense of home and welcoming. When I was a freshman I felt welcomed and safe in the building and you were with each other. Now because it’s closed, the freshmen are scattered, confused, and don’t know where to go,” says Kaylea Moore, Senior at Tyner Academy.

A Hamilton County facilities review gave Tyner High School a building score of 57, and a grounds score of 16 out of 100 percent.

“In the document, the report suggests that Tyner academy needs to be torn down and rebuilt to house 2,000 students from 6th grade through 12th grade. Tyner Academy is supposed to be an educational facility. But instead, it looks like a crack house on broad street,” says Jaylan Sims, Senior at Tyner Academy.

Students say they are tired of the broken promises of a new building and think it’s time they are no longer overlooked.

“This situation could have been avoided altogether if we were prioritized and had a new building as promised. Our most basic needs should be met and to continue to ignore the problem is to ignore the safety and well-being of students here at Tyner Academy,” says Sims.

“We are tired of sitting in classes and being worried about if the ceiling is going to fall on our heads. This is not fair. They are building up other schools but constantly miss us. When is it our time,” says Timetrius Lansden, Senior at Tyner Academy.

Students say not only is their safety being compromised but so is their education.

“It distracts us from getting an education. We need a stable classroom for each and every one of us so we can better understand the things that are being taught without having to go anywhere and everywhere to just get an education,” says Moore.

Hamilton County Schools provided a statement saying: “Hamilton County Schools has 7.5 million square feet of facility space with 51% of our buildings being rated in poor or average condition and the average age of our school buildings being 40 years. There are deferred maintenance needs at buildings like Tyner across the district with Tyner being one of the worst-rated buildings from the MGT facilities report. Tyner is a top priority for us to work through.”

Here’s a link to a facilities report from a board meeting last year: https://www.hcde.org/district/blueprint2030/mgt_preliminary_facilities_report . As a side note: Blueprint 2030 is an aspirational plan to address facility needs as funding is identified.

Here is copy of Principal Harris’ message below: