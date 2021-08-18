Sheriff: Inmates bid to take over part of Gadsden jail fails

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a bid by prisoners to take over part of the Etowah County jail failed after officers intervened.

A statement by Sheriff Jonathon Horton says several inmates attempted to gain control of a unit at the lockup, located in downtown Gadsden, on Monday evening.

He says jail workers and patrol officers secured the area after a short time.

The statement says no one was injured but the attempt left damage and minor flooding in the unit.

Overall jail operations won’t be hampered.