Mom To Mom – Build Your Own Lava Lamp

Kids are always mesmerized by the actual lava lamps, so why not try to recreate that on your own? It’s easy to do; all you’re going to really need is vegetable oil, water, Alka-Seltzer, and food coloring.

First, take your vegetable oil and fill up your glass about two thirds of the way. Then take the water and fill it up the rest of the way. Stick your food coloring in, whatever colors you want, and now the fun part begins.

This is where your kids are going to be mesmerized. You take the Alka-Seltzer and drop it down inside the cup, and then you watch the bubbles react.

If your kids are ever bored, this do-it-yourself lava lamp is definitely something to get them excited about.