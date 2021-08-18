Mayor Kelly announces he tests positive for Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly says he is self-isolating at home following a positive Covid test.

A statement from the mayor’s office say he is exhibiting only mild symptoms, similar to an allergy.

He tested positive today, while his wife tested negative.

The mayor was vaccinated early this year.

“I am grateful to be fully vaccinated, as my symptoms are barely noticeable; without a vaccine, my symptoms would be much worse,” said Mayor Kelly.

The Mayor says he will follow CDC recommendations and work from home beginning tonight.

“My breakthrough case should serve as a reminder that the resurgence of COVID-19 in our community is real, and that we have a lot of work to do to reach a community vaccination rate that will reverse the current trends. I continue to strongly encourage all Chattanoogans to get vaccinated and to take appropriate precautions against this virus.”

The statement says the Mayor’s staff has been working fully masked in the office and social distancing.

Now several will have to be tested and the third floor of City Hall will get a deep cleaning.

The staff is fully vaccinated and, so far, none have tested positive.

The following are a list of public events from the Mayor’s calendar for which staff are pursuing CDC-recommended measures for contract tracing:

8/4: Startup Week Press Announcement at Waterhouse Pavilion

8/5: Vax 4 Cash News Conference at Waterhouse Pavilion

8/5: UTC CECS Planning Dinner at the UTC Library

8/7: Minority Health Fair on UTC’s Campus

8/7: HCDE Back-to-School Bash at First Horizon Pavilion

8/7: Highland Park Commons Soccer Tournament at Highland Park Commons

8/10: City Council Agenda Session in City Council Chambers at 1000 Lindsey Street

8/11: Governor’s Civics Seal Unveiling & Recipient Award Ceremony at McConnell Elementary School

8/11: MidTown Chamber Council Meeting at the Chattanooga Zoo

8/16: Water Professionals Conference Welcome and Water Taste Test at the Chattanooga Convention Center

8/16: Water Professionals Conference Reception at Paloma Bar de Tapas

8/18: THDA Presentation at the AIM Center

Any members of the Chattanooga community who may have been in close contact with Mayor Kelly at a public event over the past few days are encouraged to get tested, per CDC guidelines, 3-5 days after contact, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Find out when and where to get a free and safe COVID-19 vaccine by reviewing the Calendar of Vaccination Events at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov, or by calling 423-209-8383.