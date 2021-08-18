Heritage Middle in Catoosa County moves to virtual learning

MESSAGE FROM CATOOSA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DENIA REESE:

I am monitoring the spread of COVID in every school and in the district all day every day. This week, we have seen a high number of positive cases at Heritage Middle School, which led to the mitigation strategy to close the school.

Most of our schools have a low spread of COVID. To ensure that you know what is happening in your child’s school, you will receive a nightly email reporting the number of positive cases during the day. If additional mitigation strategies need to be implemented, you will be notified.

Heritage Middle School to Transition to Virtual Learning

Effective August 19, 2021, students and staff will participate in virtual instruction due to 34 students testing positive for COVID-19 since last Thursday.

Students and staff are expected to return on Monday, August 30, 2021; however, the district will continue to monitor student cases during virtual learning to confirm this date.

While operating in the virtual learning environment, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick up at the front entrance of Heritage Middle School on the following days:

Thursday, August 19 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday, August 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Heritage Principal, Melissa Butler, will provide instructions to parents and students with all necessary details for participation in the virtual learning platform.

Thank you for your understanding as we make this temporary transition.

This week, Dade Middle and High plus Henagar Middle in Alabama have all moved to virtual classes this week because of sicknesses.