Erlanger restricts visitors for most patients

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Due to an increase in COVID cases in the Tennessee Valley, Erlanger has updated its visitor policy.
The hospital says, starting today, there will be a “no visitor” policy for most inpatients.
Minors younger than 18 at the Children’s Hospital may have two visitors with an option for overnight stay.
No visitors will be allowed for patients who have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
Exceptions will also be made on a case by case basis for special needs and end of life patients.
Everyone who enters an Erlanger facility is required to wear a mask.