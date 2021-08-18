Dolly Parton humble about her contribution to Moderna Vaccine

(WDEF) – Dolly Parton talked about her new book deal, the 9 to 5 Musical and diversity in the country music business in an interview on British radio.

But she was also very humble about her contribution to a Covid vaccine.

Last year, she donated $1 million to researchers at Vanderbilt for their work on a vaccine.

And the New England Journal of Medicine credits her as a sponsor of Moderna’s vaccine.

But she downplayed her roll to U.K.’s Absolute Radio

“Mine was a small part, of course. I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve. I was happy to be a part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become just such a monster for all of us.”

Dolly would later post a photo of her taking the vaccine.

She added “My heart just kind of leads me into where I’m supposed to go and what I’m supposed to do at the time.”