Dalton and Calhoun Set to Renew Rivalry in Season Opener

The high school football season kicks off Friday, and we’ve got several big games to start the year, including Dalton and Calhoun.

Maybe call it the I-75 rivalry. The Catamounts and Yellow Jackets have played numerous times over the last two decades. Calhoun won last year’s game 41-14. Kit Carpenter is the new Dalton head coach, but he has been around the program for twenty years, so he knows all about facing Calhoun.

Said Carpenter:”We’ve played them first a long time. It’s really a great rivalry. It’s great for both communities, and it’s really exciting. Everybody is ready for football, and what a great way to start it.”
Said Calhoun QB Christian Lewis:”Dalton is obviously a huge rivalry dating years back or so. If you need to get motivated for that game, you don’t need to be playing football.”
Reporter:”That first game circled for you guys, especially being against Calhoun.”
Said Dalton receiver Warner Ross:”Coach carpenter mentions it every single day. He tells us we’re going to war, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

