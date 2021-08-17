Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – August 17th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Break In The Rain for Wednesday!
Expect mostly clear skies through the night time. Some late night fog developing with lows in the upper 60’s.
After patchy morning fog, more sunshine and mainly dry for your Wednesday. It will e typically hot for this time of the year with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90. Becoming partly cloudy tomorrow night with a late shower possible and lows 70-72
Scattered showers and storms will return for Thursday, Friday, and most likely Saturday as well. Very warm and humid each day with highs in the upper 80’s and lows 70-72.
90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows. Make sure and stay properly – and thoroughly – hydrated!
