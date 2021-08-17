Red Wolves Cardiac Magic Continues as They Salvage 1-1 Tie With North Texas

(uslleagueone.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC once again come from behind with a late equalizer to split the points with North Texas SC in a game that finished 1-1.

It was expected that Chattanooga would start off strong with its seven-day rest over North Texas’ three, but both teams were active with multiple chances early on. Red Wolves goalkeeper Tim Trilk had a great series of saves in the 3rd minute to keep the game level early on.

Much to the dismay of the fans in the crowd, North Texas was the first to capitalize on an opportunity in the 31st minute when Blaine Ferri let off a beautifully lofted cross that found the head of fullback Eddie Munjoma, who placed it perfectly into the back of the net.

North Texas was close to giving up an equalizer in the 72’ when Jonathan Ricketts headed the ball that caused a little chaos in the box. Luckily for the away side, defender Caiser Gomes was there to deflect the ball off his chest into the hands of Richard Sánchez.

After the game seemed over, Chattanooga once again comes from behind to earn a point. In the 90+6th minute of stoppage time, Juan Galindrez slides in to hammer home a ball that had bounced off the post. That is the 11th point the Red Wolves have gained from a losing position this season.

Chattanooga is now on 29 points with first-placed Union Omaha on 30 points ahead of their match-up on Saturday night. The winner will have the honor of topping the League One standings.