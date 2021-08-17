Mask defiance in Tennessee, mask emergency in some north Georgia schools

(WDEF) – While the Governor’s mask opt out order may go to court in Tennessee, some northwest Georgia schools are implementing new Covid precautions.

First, the new Covid impacts in Georgia schools.

- Advertisement -

Dade County today announced that their high school and middle school will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week. They’ll update

Catoosa County moved to require masks on buses and in school hallways this week.

Two elementary schools in Rome, Georgia have upped their Covid phase after 1% of faculty and staff tested positive over a seven day period.

The means masks and in-room lunches for the next two weeks at both West Central and West End Elementary schools.

Chattooga County reported 15 positive tests in their system during the first week.

Whitfield County reports 51 positive Covid tests among students and 15 for staff last week.

In Tennessee, resistance is forming to our west to the Governor’s Executive Order allowing parents to opt out of any local mask mandates.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk told their school board that he will not prosecute any school official who enforces a mask requirement. The school system announced last night that they would not honor the Governor’s opt-out order.

Shelby County in Memphis is also defying the order.

In fact, Dr. Sara Cross from Memphis announced she has quit the Governor’s Covid taskforce in protest of the Executive Order.

Many observers expect the issue to wind up in court, either from a school system challenging it outright, or a parent challenging a school that won’t let them opt out.

Both Hamilton and Bledsoe Counties are requiring mask wearing by students, but both are offering opt outs for parents.